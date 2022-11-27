CI Investments Inc. Purchases 1,352 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Teleflex by 271.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.46.

Teleflex Stock Performance

NYSE TFX opened at $225.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $182.65 and a twelve month high of $356.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.39.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.52 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.60%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

