Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $642,000 Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 43.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 603,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,256,000 after buying an additional 182,150 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 134,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ally Financial

In other news, Director Marjorie Magner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ally Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Compass Point cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Shares of ALLY opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.29. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $53.83.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.24%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

