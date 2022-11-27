Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Makes New $574,000 Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $66.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $75.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.67.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

