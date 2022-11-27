Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 1,685 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,368 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $142.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $83.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.67 and a 1-year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

