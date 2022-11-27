Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $642,000 Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLY. Raymond James cut shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $66.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ally Financial Price Performance

In other news, Director Marjorie Magner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,190.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average of $32.92. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

