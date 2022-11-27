Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 1,840 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 400.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 64.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $332.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $305.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.43.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

