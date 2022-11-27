Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,475 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,368,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 107.7% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 11,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 95.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after buying an additional 31,136 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,020,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on SBNY shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $286.00 to $228.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $244.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.50.

Signature Bank Stock Up 0.5 %

SBNY opened at $140.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $129.96 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.54.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

