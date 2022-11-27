U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 40.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 12.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE ETX opened at $18.63 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.84.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

See Also

