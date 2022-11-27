U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $430,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $184.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.19. The company has a market cap of $253.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.62.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

