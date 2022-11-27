U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.91 Million Investment in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Stock Down 0.1 %

OVV opened at $55.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.09. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.83. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on OVV. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.