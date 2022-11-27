U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,050 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,109,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bunge by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bunge by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,304,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,363,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,635 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Bunge by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,386,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,160,000 after acquiring an additional 81,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Bunge by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,182,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,059,000 after acquiring an additional 249,813 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

Bunge Price Performance

BG stock opened at $101.78 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $128.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.86. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunge

In other Bunge news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $105,666.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

