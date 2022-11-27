U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.3% during the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.78.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $365.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $347.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $341.03 and its 200-day moving average is $322.29. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $369.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

