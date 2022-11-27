U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Melius assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.8 %

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 319.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

