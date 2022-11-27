U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth $131,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average is $48.62. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $48.28 and a 52-week high of $49.92.

