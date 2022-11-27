Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases Shares of 5,525 Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSI. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 853.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSI stock opened at $108.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.93. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.82 and a fifty-two week high of $157.20.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

