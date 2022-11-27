FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD) Shares Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD – Get Rating) by 122.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,837 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,607,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 19,280 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $558,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

BATS BUFD opened at $20.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.77.

