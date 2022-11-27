Strategic Blueprint LLC Trims Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.12% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 10,826 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 705,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,518,000 after acquiring an additional 32,611 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

USXF stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.74.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.127 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

