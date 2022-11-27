Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR) Holdings Decreased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 1.32% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 17.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of UMAR opened at $28.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.53. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $30.38.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.