Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $7,575,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% in the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRK stock opened at $107.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $107.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

