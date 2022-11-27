Strategic Blueprint LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,971 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 26,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 145,743 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 54,300 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 46,812 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 13,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 37,999 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 39,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Insider Activity

Ford Motor Price Performance

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

