Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 407.2% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 8.8% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 50.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 103.2% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $235.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $239.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.