Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 49.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge stock opened at $41.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average of $41.76.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

