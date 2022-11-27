Strategic Blueprint LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,379 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $52.32 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.22.

