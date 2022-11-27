Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,177,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,504,000 after buying an additional 542,841 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,242,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,300,000 after buying an additional 128,219 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 702.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 775,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,389,000 after buying an additional 678,504 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,743,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,904,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $82.73 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $88.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.80.
