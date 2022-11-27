Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 187 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $263.95 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $264.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at $747,230.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.27.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

