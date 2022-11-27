Strategic Blueprint LLC Decreases Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter worth about $987,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter worth about $342,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 874.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FDEC stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.42.

