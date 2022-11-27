Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 3,586 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,337 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 0.4% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 9.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

Oracle Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $82.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.49 and its 200-day moving average is $72.35. The stock has a market cap of $223.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.