Status Market Capitalization Achieves $79.18 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 27th. Status has a total market capitalization of $79.18 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Status has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02278092 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,146,593.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

