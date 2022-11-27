TrueShares Structured Outcome (August) ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGZ) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its stake in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (August) ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGZ – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,673 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 5.46% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (August) ETF worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA AUGZ opened at $31.01 on Friday. TrueShares Structured Outcome has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average of $30.32.

