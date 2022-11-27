Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Holdings Raised by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,553,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,291,000 after buying an additional 42,839 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,334,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,641,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,147,000 after buying an additional 157,529 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 808,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 546,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,960,000 after purchasing an additional 37,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNS opened at $65.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.60 and its 200-day moving average is $68.36. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.34 and a 12 month high of $96.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $139.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

