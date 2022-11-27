Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th.

Primo Water Stock Performance

Primo Water stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -170.20 and a beta of 1.11. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primo Water

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Primo Water by 1,075.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 41,856 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Primo Water by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 194,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Primo Water by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,307,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,955,000 after purchasing an additional 29,696 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Primo Water Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primo Water in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

