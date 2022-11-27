Verge Price Up 10.2% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. Verge has a market cap of $41.86 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,559.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.71 or 0.00469273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00025272 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00121264 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.22 or 0.00840721 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.22 or 0.00683754 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00242781 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,514,439,763 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XVGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.