Kusama 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9.25 Million (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One Kusama coin can now be bought for $26.47 or 0.00159867 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. Kusama has a market capitalization of $227.61 million and approximately $9.25 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kusama alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,383.80 or 0.08350794 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.47 or 0.00491627 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,955.21 or 0.29903104 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama launched on July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,597,992 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network.

Kusama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Self-described as “Polkadot's wild cousin,” Kusama is an experimental blockchain platform that is designed to provide a massively interoperable and scalable framework for developers. Kusama is built on Substrate — a blockchain building kit developed by Parity Technologies. Kusama has almost the same codebase as Polkadot — one of the most successful interoperable blockchains.By deploying on Kusama, fast-paced projects gain access to a highly scalable, interoperable sharded network, with features that are not yet available on Polkadot. To that end, Kusama describes itself as a “canary network.” The platform is designed to provide a testbed for developers looking to innovate and deploy their own blockchain and can be used as a preparatory network before launching on Polkadot — though many projects opt to stick with Kusama for their final product. Kusama benefits from a low barrier to entry for deploying parachains, low bond requirements for validators, and is most commonly used by early-stage startups and for experimentation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KSMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.