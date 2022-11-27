Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLDR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Forte Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FLDR opened at $49.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.59.

