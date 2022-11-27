Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th.

Enerflex Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE EFXT opened at $6.61 on Friday. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EFXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Enerflex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

