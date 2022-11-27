Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 724 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.14% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILF. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2,522.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,419,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,100 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,727,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,366,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 226.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,613,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,025,000 after buying an additional 1,118,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $16,713,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ILF stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.76. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $31.24.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

