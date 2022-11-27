Qtum (QTUM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $25.45 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 27th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $230.22 million and $25.45 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.20 or 0.00013313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,214.72 or 0.07335603 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00033235 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00078673 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00061530 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00024059 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,428,920 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

