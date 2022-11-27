Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,131,000 after buying an additional 59,109 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in United Rentals by 55.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $956,818,000 after acquiring an additional 964,105 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in United Rentals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,226,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in United Rentals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 845,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $359.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.40. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $368.90.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.82.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.