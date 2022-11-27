Sourceless Trading 0.2% Lower This Week (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One Sourceless token can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a total market cap of $169.81 million and approximately $5.27 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sourceless has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,559.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010399 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006622 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037212 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00041352 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005991 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00022269 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00240073 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00808642 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $5.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

