Populous Market Cap Reaches $3.37 Million (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. One Populous token can currently be purchased for $0.0633 or 0.00000382 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Populous has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a market cap of $3.37 million and $125,508.92 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,383.80 or 0.08350794 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.47 or 0.00491627 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,955.21 or 0.29903104 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers."

