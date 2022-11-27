Ardor Achieves Market Cap of $77.61 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $77.61 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0777 or 0.00000469 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00078673 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00061530 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001494 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000391 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009889 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00024059 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000304 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005206 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000297 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.
Buying and Selling Ardor
