Fetch.ai One Day Trading Volume Hits $10.97 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $46.83 million and approximately $10.97 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0628 or 0.00000379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00078673 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00061530 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00024059 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000304 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

