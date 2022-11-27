Wanchain (WAN) Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 27th. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000906 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $28.90 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00078673 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00061530 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00024059 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000304 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

