Smooth Love Potion Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $108.20 Million (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 27th. During the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a market capitalization of $108.20 million and $13.33 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Smooth Love Potion Token Profile

Smooth Love Potion launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,668,871,258 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,668,935,009 tokens. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity. The official website for Smooth Love Potion is axieinfinity.com. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

