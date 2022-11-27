Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
Griffon has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 36.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Griffon has a dividend payout ratio of 11.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Griffon to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.
Griffon Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $36.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.64. Griffon has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.
Institutional Trading of Griffon
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Griffon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Griffon from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
About Griffon
Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Griffon (GFF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.