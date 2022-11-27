Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Griffon has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 36.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Griffon has a dividend payout ratio of 11.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Griffon to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $36.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.64. Griffon has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Institutional Trading of Griffon

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Griffon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Griffon from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

About Griffon

(Get Rating)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.