Magyar Bancorp, Inc. to Issue None Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:MGYR)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th.

Magyar Bancorp Price Performance

MGYR stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.21. Magyar Bancorp has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $13.45.

Institutional Trading of Magyar Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 699.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 89,409 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 93,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

