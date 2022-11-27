Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Declares $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the textile maker on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th.

Carter’s has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Carter’s has a dividend payout ratio of 43.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Carter’s to earn $6.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $75.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.71. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $62.65 and a 12-month high of $107.96.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $818.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.63 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carter’s will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Carter’s to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Carter’s to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Carter’s to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 17,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $1,297,389.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,733,834.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,777,000 after purchasing an additional 23,125 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Carter’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,241,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,185,000 after purchasing an additional 30,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Carter’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,189 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 17,623.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,459,000 after purchasing an additional 448,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 268,415 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

