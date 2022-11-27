ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) to Issue Dividend of $0.33

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3327 per share on Saturday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

ATCO Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACLLF opened at $32.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.97. ATCO has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $38.85.

Get ATCO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACLLF. TD Securities dropped their target price on ATCO from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.