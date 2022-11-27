BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th.
BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF stock opened at 23.47 on Friday. BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of 22.00 and a 1 year high of 27.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is 23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is 25.51.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.