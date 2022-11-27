BMO US Put Write ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:ZPW)

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th.

BMO US Put Write ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ZPW opened at C$14.26 on Friday. BMO US Put Write ETF has a twelve month low of C$12.82 and a twelve month high of C$16.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.65.

